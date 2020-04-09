Here's why Mahesh Babu has a large fan following in South India

It's a well know fact that Superstar Mahesh Babu has a massive fandom. Owing to which, Mahesh Babu is also the face of many iconic brands. Presiding over a massive fanbase, the superstar is one of the highest paid actors of the Southern industry.

Owing to him being the face of many brand and the fact that his last three movies smashed box office records, the actor is certainly one of the highest paid actors in the southern film circuit. The admiration and appreciation the actor has received over the years is unfathomable. His performance in the film 'Maharshi' kept the audience at the edge of their seats. The movie was a colossal hit in the cinema. Another great example of his exemplary performance would be Bharat Ane Nenu where he enchanted the viewers and kept them glued to their screens.

Mahesh Babu has proven his consistency and versatility with back to back blockbusters. His performances always leaves the viewers in awe. Mahesh Babu's presence just augments each time he appears on-screen. He raises the bar each time he makes an appearance.

On other segments, the superstar is the king of endorsements in south India where no one stands close to him. With this to his credit, his popularity is untouched and highest-paid actor with 3 blockbusters to his credits. Undoubtedly, Mahesh Babu is the biggest and the most successful telegu filmstars with a massive North India following as well which has also positioned him successfully as the Pan-India superstar.

The actor is currently emerging glorious with his latest release, Sarileru Neekevvaru, which did awe-strikingly well at the box office and has earned breathtaking numbers during its theatrical run.

The movie marked Mahesh Babu's third consecutive movie to cross the 100 crore mark and saw Mahesh Babu in an unseen avatar of an Army officer.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news