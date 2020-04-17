Here's why Ruby Rose believes that the 'Batsuit' is made for her

While Superheroes have always been a favourite amongst the audience, new age female superheroes have earned much praise from viewers in recent times creating a humongous fan base. Be it Captain Marvel, The Wasp, Wonder Woman, Black Widow, or Batwoman, each of these crusaders flaunt a glorious suit bringing out imminent traits of their characters.

Gathering momentum on Indian television to become one of the highest-rated shows on TV, the premiere season of Batwoman has become a fan favourite. Speaking about wearing the majestic Batsuit for the first time, Ruby Rose said, "I still remember putting it on for the first time with Colleen, who is magnificent at what she does, and it's just a magical feeling. It's not like when you dress up for Halloween and sort of put something on. This thing has been like, within an inch of its life, it just fits me like a glove."

Further speaking about filming while wearing the Batwoman attire, Ruby Rose mentions, "Every single part of it has been designed for my body. So, I feel it moves with me, and I move with it, and it feels like a second skin for the most part, and, yes, it's an incredible feeling. You feel the transformation, unlike any costume I've ever put on in any role in my life. It's just very difficult to pee in, that's all."

With the responsibility that comes with portraying a phenomenon like Batwoman on the silver screen, Ruby Rose excels in breathing life into the character of this superhero. The story of Batwoman continues to unfold with its premiere season currently being aired in India, exclusively on Colors Infinity.

