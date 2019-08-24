Highlight it right

things-to-do

Model Deepti Gujral's highlighter-applying skills at an ongoing fashion week inspired us to tell you how to pick and work the make-up essential, which might just outdo foundation

Deepti Gujral

Highlighting and contouring have always been counted among make-up essentials, with the latter being the focus for years. But today, highlighting is the base of your make-up regimen. Earlier, any kind of shine on your face would allude to it being oily. But that notion is now changing with glowing skin in demand since it is re­garded as a sign of health. We got a glimpse of it when mo­del Deepti Gujral walked the ra­mp at an ongoing fashion week in the city with her perfectly highlighted skin.

"Two years ago, it was all about matte. But that has reduced to just lipsticks — even there, a creamy matte texture is favoured. Even in Mumbai, where the humidity levels are always high, the original matte foundation has taken a back seat," make-up artiste Tanvi Marathe, who has worked with the likes of Sonakshi Sinha and Gujral, explains. Besides, highlighters come with moisturising qualities, which have also helped them gain popularity.



Tanvi Marathe

"People are wearing it as it lo­oks healthy while also letting your skin breathe," she adds. If you thought conto­u­ring was tricky, using a highlighter can be eq­ually baffling given the options available. Ma­rathe tells you how to ace the look.



Deepika Padukone

Powder or creamy?

IF your face is oily, opt for a semi-powder; if it's dry, go with creamy options. For an extremely oily skin type, mix the highlighter with a smidge of foundation. Avoid powder if you have acne as cream will help mask it better. But make sure you don't apply too much of it because that will make you sweat. Avoid dry variants if you have open pores as the skin will look bumpy. Do a temperature check before applying your make-up by stepping out, because if you apply too much, it may run once you step out of your air-conditioned surroundings.



Alia Bhatt

Base it on your undertone

The undertone of your skin makes a huge difference when picking the right make-up. There are two types — warm and cold. Shades with a tinge of gold suit a person with warm undertones, while those in hues of silver suit those with cool undertones. Don't know what your type is? If the veins on your wrists are green, you have warm undertones, and if they are purple-ish, silver would suit you better. If it's a mix of the two, you can opt for both.



Sonakshi Sinha

Face cut

Apply the highlighter on the bony areas of the face — high cheek bones, bridge of the nose, the highest point of the forehead, below the eyebrows and the chin. Those with a round face should not apply it on the chin. Make sure you don't apply it on a portion of your face that you consider large — if you have a broad face, apply it only on the tips of your cheek bones.



Shonali Singh

Know your skin tone

Pick one that matches your skin tone. If you have a light peach to pink tone, opt for a silver sheen. If you have medi­u­m to tan skin to­ne, subtle gold will work best. Refrain from opting for any shade that's lighter than your skin tone as then the highlighter will look like a white patch and stand out. You can, however, opt for a shade darker for night-outs.

