Himesh Reshammiya to feature in Happy Hardy and Heer

Touted to be a romantic-musical, Happy Hardy and Heer is produced by Deepshikha Deshmukh and Sabita Manakchand and is directed by choreographer-turned-director Raka

Himesh Reshammiya

Happy Hardy and heer will feature actor composer Himesh first time in two characters. One of an NRI businessman Harshvardhan Bhatt (Hardy) from London and the other, a Sardar from Punjab, Harpreet Singh Lamba (Happy) who travels to Europe with his beloved Heer Randhawa, played by Sonia Mann.

Touted to be a romantic-musical, Happy Hardy and Heer is produced by Deepshikha Deshmukh and Sabita Manakchand and is directed by choreographer-turned-director Raka. Himesh is playing a Gujarati NRI and a Sardarji, whether it's a double role or not will be revealed later.

"The music and the script of Happy Hardy and Heer is something which I'm really proud of and we are very confident about the product because today it's only the content which can take you to the next level," says Himesh.

It's on the lines of films like Tanu Weds Manu and Love Aaj Kal with beautiful visuals shot in Europe and Punjab. Each and every character in the film besides Happy Hardy and Heer are very well etched out.

"For the character of the Gujarati guy Hardy Bhatt and Sardar Happy Singh, I did a lot of workshops and am really happy with the way the film has shaped up," said Himesh Reshammiya.

Happy Hardy Heer releases in September and the official teaser will be released soon.

