Hindu groups protest against Priyanka Chopra over 'Quantico' episode

A Hindutva group in Delhi protested against Priyanka Chopra on Saturday over her American series Quantico¿s episode, which showed Indian nationalists in poor light. The agitators burned down the posters of Priyanka and sloganeered against the actress outside the Parliament Street Police station in the afternoon to protest against the Bollywood actress, who has also become an International star.



In the episode, Chopra, who plays CIA operative Alex Parrish, foils a plot by Indian nationalists who want to carry out a nuclear attack in Manhattan and then blame Pakistan for the same. Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta, who led the protest, told ANI, "Priyanka Chopra should apologise to the whole nation for this act."



"She got her identity as Miss World from India and now she is not doing good for the country," he added. The episode which aired on June 1 caused a storm on social media, with fans questioning how Priyanka Chopra, an Indian, could even agree to be a part of the controversial plot. ABC Studios and executive producers of the TV series also issued an apology for the same on Friday. The 'Baywatch' star made her U.S. television debut in Quantico in 2015. The show has recently been cancelled by the ABC Studios.



