Hit by speeding car, man falls off flyover and lands on roof of house; dies

A 25-year-old man, who was aspiring to be a police constable, died on Friday morning after a luxury car hit him on Sodala elevated road in Rajasthan’s Jaipur city. After being hit by the car, he fell off the flyover and landed on the rooftop of a house below.

The deceased has been identified as Mada Ram. He was to going appear for constable recruitment exam in Jaipur, according to a report in Times of India.

A police official said the impact was so severe that he died on the spot. “The aspirant was crossing the road when the car, being driven by a woman, hit him because of which Mada Ram bounced off the road and landed on the roof of the house,” a police official was quoted as saying.

“The incident happened at around 8 am when Mada Ram was on his way to the examination centre. The women in the car were on their way to Ajmer. It appears to be a case of overspeeding and the vehicle was completely out of control. After hitting Mada Ram, the car hit a pole as the driver could not control the vehicle,” added the police official.

The police have detained two women, including the driver Neha Soni, and the car has been seized. The police said that FIR will be lodged after the victim’s family arrives from Pali city.

