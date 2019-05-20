Hockey-playing Jemimah Rodrigues has fun with her dog Theo

cricket

A video clip of Indian women cricket team's batting sensation Jemimah Rodrigues playing hockey with her dog Theo was lapped up by sports lovers yesterday. Posting a video on her Twitter account, Jemimah, 18, wrote: "A lil' bit of #hockey on my day off with Theo, the 'Goodest Boy' in town! #WhoLetTheDogsOut #dayoff."

Later, Hockey India (HI) acknowledged the youngster's skills with a tweet that said: "Great dribbling skills, we're open for trials!" Mumbai-based Jemimah played several sports including hockey before taking up cricket as her career. She was adjudged Player of the Series in the recently concluded IPL-style Women's Twenty20 Challenge.

