Hockey-playing Jemimah Rodrigues has fun with her dog Theo

Updated: May 20, 2019, 08:50 IST | A Correspondent

Later, Hockey India (HI) acknowledged the youngster's skills with a tweet that said

Hockey-playing Jemimah Rodrigues has fun with her dog Theo
Jemimah Rodrigues

A video clip of Indian women cricket team's batting sensation Jemimah Rodrigues playing hockey with her dog Theo was lapped up by sports lovers yesterday. Posting a video on her Twitter account, Jemimah, 18, wrote: "A lil' bit of #hockey on my day off with Theo, the 'Goodest Boy' in town! #WhoLetTheDogsOut #dayoff."

Later, Hockey India (HI) acknowledged the youngster's skills with a tweet that said: "Great dribbling skills, we're open for trials!" Mumbai-based Jemimah played several sports including hockey before taking up cricket as her career. She was adjudged Player of the Series in the recently concluded IPL-style Women's Twenty20 Challenge.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

hockeycricket news

How Virat Kohli is training for the world cup!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK