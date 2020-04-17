Hollywood stars are going all out to raise funds for COVID-19 pandemic relief

A chance to act with Leo and De Niro

Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro are giving fans the chance to appear in their upcoming film, Martin Scorsese’s adaptation of Killers of the Flower Moon. DiCaprio and De Niro are using the upcoming production to raise funds for the All-In Challenge, an online initiative that gives stars from all corners of the entertainment industry a chance to offer donation initiatives to benefit America’s Food Fund, as per reports. They explained that those who make a donation will have a chance to win a walk-on role in the production.

Ellie helps those in lockdown

Singer Ellie Goulding has helped source 400 mobile phones, which will be given to homeless people to help them through the lockdown. The distribution of the phones began on April 15. The phones will go towards people that the organisation, Crisis, supports, as well as those who are staying in hotels across London.

Tom Hardy to read bed-time stories

Tom Hardy will read night-time tales on the long-running series Bedtime Stories. The episodes of the BBC Children’s channel CBeebies will run from April 27 through May 1. The episodes were shot in Hardy’s garden, following social distancing guidelines. He will be joined by his French bulldog named Blue for some of the bedtime stories. The development, the channel alludes, is a step further in providing engaging content relevant to the situation.

Ben, Matt play poker

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and other stars raised $1.75mn through poker, for an online celebrity poker tournament, All In For America’s Charity. They raised $1.75 million for Feeding America, a non-profit organisation that distributes food to those in need amid the outbreak, as per reports. Celebrities such as Tom Brady, Adam Sandler and Bryan Cranston bought in for $10,000 each at the food bank fundraiser.

Off screen superhero Krasinski to play one on screen?

Actor John Krasinski, who has been lifting spirits amid the pandemic with his series, Some Good News, has reportedly met with Marvel Studios for an unspecified project. Although details about the project are awaited, it is reported that Marvel has been holding “virtual meetings” with actors, directors and writers lately, and Krasinski was one of them. It also indicated that Krasinski might be in talks for a role in Young Avengers. Another possibility that the site mentioned is a Fantastic Four reboot. Neither Marvel nor Krasinski has confirmed the development.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever