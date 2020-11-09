Honeymoon Diaries: Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's pictures from Maldives are a visual treat

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu recently tied the knot and the pictures were nothing less than stunning and spectacular. And now, the couple has flown off to Maldives for their honeymoon and the actress has shared some gorgeous pictures on her Instagram account again.

In the first post, the bride shared a series of her smoldering pictures where she looked breathtaking in her red dress. She could be seen enjoying the sea view of the beautiful Maldives. Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram @conrad_maldives you beauty ðÂÂÂ A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) onNov 8, 2020 at 2:56am PST

In the second post, she struck a pose with her hubby and both couldn't contain their excitement, here it is:

View this post on Instagram @kitchlug ðÂÂÂ @conrad_maldives @twaincommunications @aasthasharma âÂ¤ï¸Â A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) onNov 8, 2020 at 2:58am PST

And in the last post, she shared a picture of her beach essentials, have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram My beach essentials ðÂÂÂ A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) onNov 8, 2020 at 3:02am PST

On the work front, the actress is gearing up for a film called Mosagallu. The movie, which is based on one of the biggest IT scams in history, is currently under-post production. Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, Ruhi Singh, Naveen Chandra and Navdeep are playing very important roles. She also has Mumbai Saga with John Abraham coming up. In Bollywood, she has acted in films like Singham and Special 26.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: See Photos: Honeymoon Time For Kajal Aggarwal, Gautam Kitchlu: Couple Jets Off To A Secret Location

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news