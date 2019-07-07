Honour to play with you and against you: Jasprit Bumrah tells Lasith Malinga

cricket

Jasprit Bumrah shared his feelings and thanked Malinga by saying he was honored to play with and against the Sri Lankan pacer

Jasprit Bumrah

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has paid tribute to veteran Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga who played his last World Cup game on Saturday at Headingley.

Terming Malinga as a "legend", Bumrah said it was an honour to play with the Sri Lankan pacer during the Indian Premier League (IPL) and against him while performing their respective national duties.

"An honour to play with you and an honour to play against you! LEGEND" tweeted Bumrah on Saturday.

The Sri Lankan team could not give a fitting World Cup farewell to Malinga as they lost their last group stage fixture by seven wickets against India. Malinga could pick only one wicket and gave away 82 runs in his 10 overs.

The friendship between Malinga and Bumrah dates a long way back to 2013 when Bumrah first met Malinga after Mumbai Indians roped him in.

Since then, the 25-year-old Indian pacer has learnt a lot from the Sri Lankan veteran, be it the art of bowling ferocious yorkers or slower balls.

Malinga stands fourth on the list of bowlers who have taken the maximum number of wickets in World Cups. He has scalped 55 wickets in 28 matches he has played in all the editions of the showpiece event.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates