Horrific! Teenager rapes his five-year-old cousin sister; arrested

crime

The accused later returned with the minor who was in a serious condition and threatened her family to hush up the matter

Representational Pic

A teenage boy has been arrested for reportedly raping his 5-year-old cousin in Huzoorpur police station area here, police said today. Manish (18) took the victim on the pretext of a motorcycle ride yesterday.

He drove to a secluded spot and allegedly raped her, SP Sabharaj said. The accused later returned with the minor who was in a serious condition and threatened her family to hush up the matter.

He, however, fled the scene when the girl's condition deteriorated, the officer said. An FIR was lodged by the victim's father and the accused was arrested, police said, adding that the girl has been admitted to the district hospital.

Crime against minors is not an uncommon scenario in today's time. In another incident, on August 15, a boy, aged 14, was accused of raping a minor girl. Juvenile Justice Board Judge Tripti Pande awarded two years' imprisonment to the accused after wrapping up the trial in seven hours, said a government advocate. The girl was playing with other children on August 15 at the residence of the accused at Ghatiya village in the district when the boy, taking advantage of the situation, raped her. The victim later disclosed the incident to her parents who filed a complaint at the Ghatiya police station.

(With inputs from PTI)

