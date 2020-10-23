Hours before Prabhas' Birthday, fans trend #HappyBirthdayPrabhas on Twitter

Prabhas, the name is enough for anyone to recall the magnanimity and aura of his presence on screen. The superstar's work and the love from his fans go hand in hand. The actor has created a massive fan base and with all that love they are will be trending on social media.

Prabhas' fans cannot keep calm as this year has been yet another pivotal year in the mega-stars career. A trend of #HappyBirthdayPrabhas on social media has already started in early celebration of his birthday.

Prabhas has already gifted his fans back to back announcements of his upcoming movies this year and yesterday we saw the smashing poster of Radheshyam in which the Pan-India star looks hot and handsome. Fans say that he is carrying his outfit with style and is giving us lover boy vibes posing in front of a vintage car.

Also, for the cherry on the cake, the motion poster for Radheshyam will be out on the actor's birthday. That is what makes it uber special for his fans. As Prabhas turns a year older, similarly his fans are multiplying in numbers and their respect and love for the actor is only increasing day by day.

A glimpse of the pre-birthday celebration for the actor, the fans have put up a huge flex on a building and are preparing a cake with his recent look in the Radheshyam poster that is doing rounds and is loved by the fans.

Radheshyam is a movie much awaited and anticipated by his fans as the actor will be seen in an all new avatar, donning a role he has never played before.

His pairing with Pooja Hegde is also looked forward to by his fans, their excitement is rising by the day. It is almost alarming of how strong his fandom really is.

Fans take the Pan-India star's birthday as nothing less than a festival and it is a reason for them to celebrate the actor and his work till today.

Prabhas' fan base surpasses all fan bases with its sheer dedication, love and respect for the actor. The actor will soon be swooning the audience all over again in Radheshyam, motion poster for which is going to be released tomorrow. Along with other big-ticket films in the pipeline for the audience's delight.

