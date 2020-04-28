How Taylor Swift spends her lockdown hours

Known for belting out hits like "Love story", "Blank space" and "Look what you made me do", singer Taylor Swift is spending her lockdown hours cooking, sipping wine and listening to old classic numbers. "I love spending a full evening cooking a meal while sipping a glass of wine and listening to old music," Swift told People, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She had earlier told the portal SiriusXM that she has been watching old films that she had not seen before. "A lot of people have been watching lots and lots of TV in this time of quarantine. I have actually been going back and watching old films that I hadn't seen before. I went and watched - I actually hadn't seen 'Rear Window' and if you haven't seen that film go check it out. It's got Grace Kelly, it's phenomenal, it's (by) (Alfred) Hitchcock," she said.

Recently, the singer lashed out at Big Machine Records after it was revealed that they were releasing an album of live performances of Swift's old songs. Earlier this month, Swift participated in pop star Lady Gaga's COVID-19 relief concert "One World: Together at Home", which raised almost $128 million in the US.

The two-hour event also saw the participation of Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra, besides international stars as Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Elton John and Lizzo among others.

