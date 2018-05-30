'Unlikely that an actor be intimidated by Rajinikanth'

Asserting that the "kindhearted"ÃÂÃÂ superstar prioritises his co-actors' comfort on set, Huma Qureshi chronicles experience of working on actioner Kaala



Rajinikanth

Her English language film, Viceroy's House, behind her, Huma Qureshi has her attention turned towards her upcoming release, the South venture, Kaala. The Tamil action drama is certainly a prominent addition to her repertoire of films, given that it sees her feature alongside superstar Rajinikanth. While collaborations with veterans can be daunting, Qureshi credits the Thalaiva for ensuring that the ambience on the set is comforting.

"He is such a simple human being! He doesn't take stardom seriously, is disciplined and kindhearted. He made me so comfortable around him. He is a spiritual man, and has a calming effect on everyone around him. Once you meet him, there is no question of being intimidated by him. I can't begin to quantify what I've learnt from him. It's an experience that will reflect in my work long after the movie is out," Huma Qureshi says.



Huma Qureshi

Rajinikanth's arrival in Mumbai to shoot for portions of the film in Dharavi last year had attracted sufficient attention, and Qureshi says the experience of filming in the slums was a first for her too. "It was the first time that I had been inside Dharavi. I live in Bandra, but got a taste of a parallel universe, a life so starkly diverse [than mine]. We shot there for a few days last year during Ramzan. The chaos and bustling energy is charming. It is a complex place, where cultures converge; people from different walks live together. There are Tamil theatres inside, and the sign boards in specific South Indian languages," says the actor, who slips into the role of an aide of Rajinikanth's character.

A day after it was revealed that her character will be shown ageing from 20 to 50 years, Qureshi adds, "The beauty of my character, Zareena, is that it's layered and nuanced. I have never done anything like this before. I took it up as a challenge, and followed my director's instructions." She is viewing this outing as a venture that will make her "reach the masses". "It's a movie that will reach places where people haven't seen me."

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika's release date to be finalised after Rajinikanth's 2.0