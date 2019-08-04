Huma Qureshi's 'action mode' on as she prepares for 'Army of the Dead'

hollywood

It led to Snyder and Joby Harold writing a sequel for 'Dawn of the Dead', but ultimately got scrubbed in 2012. 'Army of the Dead' is not a sequel to 'Dawn of the Dead'

Huma Qureshi

Actor Huma Qureshi has stepped her foot in Hollywood and is soon to make her debut with the zombie drama 'Army of the Dead', but before that happens she is leaving no stone unturned to bring out her best! Acting like an action hero with 'Eye of the Tiger' playing in the clip's background, shared on Instagram, Huma asked fans if she looked cool or not?

"Action Mode Direction and Cinematography by the great Matthias Schweighoefer .. Trying to look cool .. works or what? Borrowed my fave track of all time," she wrote. However, the clip wasn't a scene from the film but came from the set of 'Army of the Dead' as the actor indicated through hashtags.

The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor is putting in her best efforts for the upcoming film and just a few days back, she shared a clip acing the art of shooting. Principal photography of the film is set to begin later in this year. With Zack Snyder in the director's chair, the film also stars American actor-wrestler, Dave Bautista.

Shay Hatten and Snyder are writing the screenplay for the upcoming film which revolves around a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, when a group of mercenaries takes the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantined zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

Snyder made his directorial debut with 'Dawn of the Dead' about 15 years ago. The film was a remake of George A. Romero's 1978 movie and starred Sarah Polley, Ving Rhames, Jake Weber, and Mekhi Phifer. It grossed USD 102 million worldwide on a USD 25 million budget.

