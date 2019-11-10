I have huge respect for Jamie, says singer Louise

Singer Louise Redknapp's new album to be released next year is about heartbreak, but she has said that it has nothing to do with her split from footballer Jamie in 2017. In fact, she has revealed that she respects her ex-husband and father to her sons, Charles, 15, and Beau, 10.

"If I am asked about that stuff [heartbreak] then I'm certainly not going to slander or be unkind. There's nothing unkind to say. I have huge respect for Jamie and his family. You don't spend 20 years with someone and not care about them still. And the best songs are written when you're feeling heartbroken," she told The Daily Mail.

