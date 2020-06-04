I stand with you: Emma Watson on racism

On Wednesday, Emma Watson, 30, expressed support in fight against social injustice and racism, after the death of an African-American, George Floyd in the United States. The Little Women actor shared her thoughts in a written statement on Instagram, where she opened up about the discrimination, one race's supremacy, and the ways she is trying to deal with the situation.

"There is so much racism, both in our past and present, that is acknowledged nor accounted for. White supremacy is one of the systems of hierarchy and dominance, of exploitation and oppression, that is tightly scheduled into society. As a white person, I have benefited from this," the actor wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Watson (@emmawatson) onJun 2, 2020 at 4:03pm PDT

Watson noted that she is still learning about the ways she "unconsciously" lent support to a system that is structurally racist. "I see your anger, sadness, and pain. I cannot know what this feels like for you but it doesn't mean I won't try to."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever