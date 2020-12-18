Ian McKellen gets COVID-19 vaccine in UK

Veteran actor Ian McKellen, 81, has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and says he is feeling euphoric about it.

He received the vaccine as part of the UK's priority category. The actor joins other stars in being vaccinated, such as Prue Leith, Lionel Blair and Michael Whitehall. After getting the vaccine, McKellen said, "It's a special day, I feel euphoric! Anyone who has lived as long as I have, is alive because they have had previous vaccinations.

The take-up amongst the older generation will be 100 per cent - it ought to be - because you're having it not just for yourself but for people who you are close to. You're doing your bit for society," he said, adding that it is painless. The actor was among the first groups eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the UK.

