ICC to Al Jazeera: Release all material to probe fixing

David Richardson

The ICC Chief Executive David Richardson yesterday once again urged the Al Jazeera network to provide unedited footage of their sting operation on alleged spot fixing and pitch fixing in Test matches involving big teams like India, Australia and England.

The ICC has been demanding unedited footage and GM (ACU) Alex Marshall said that Al Jazeera has not co-operated, something that Richardson reiterated yesterday. "I ask Al Jazeera to release to us all the material they have relating to corruption in cricket. We will conduct a full, thorough and fair investigation and will ensure no stone is left unturned as we examine all allegations of corruption made in the programme," Richardson said in a statement.

"To do so, we need to see all the evidence they state they possess." Al Jazeera is not willing to share unedited footage as it claims it will reveal their sources. Richardson assured the Qatar-based network that their "sources will be protected".

