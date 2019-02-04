ICC's life advice: Never leave your crease with Dhoni at the stumps!

cricket

ICC tweets giving valuable life advice to Japanese musician after Dhoni's run-out of Jimmy Neesham, saying why it is unsafe to leave one's crease with MS Dhoni behind the stumps

MS Dhoni shares a joke which has Virat Kohli in splits

MS Dhoni is fast and furious behind the stumps is a fact that all cricket lovers know, and MS Dhoni's quick skills were on display in India's win against New Zealand in the 5th ODI, when Dhoni ran Jimmy Neesham out using his lightning reflexes.

The video of the run out has gone viral for obvious reasons, a user tweeted the wicket saying how proud he is of the World Cup winning Indian captain.

Great ðð super ð excellent

MS Dhoniððsuper exclent ððð®ð³ð®ð³ð®ð³ Jai Hind Vande Mataram ðð¹ pic.twitter.com/AfREzlWWwt — Awdhesh Singh Rajput (@Awdhesh36226821) February 4, 2019

The run out even left ICC amazed as ICC used Dhoni's reflexes as an example to help out another user seeking life advice.

When a Japanese musician based in New York, Yoko Ono, tweeted asking her followers to help with 'Some advice that will make our lives heal and shine', ICC's official Twitter handle replied saying, "Never leave your crease with MS Dhoni behind the stumps!"

Never leave your crease with MS Dhoni behind the stumps! https://t.co/RoUp4iMpX6 — ICC (@ICC) February 3, 2019

Well, we can't really blame ICC for using Dhoni as a reference point for making our lives heal and shine, after all MS Dhoni's glove work is quite therapeutic.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates