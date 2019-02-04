ICC's life advice: Never leave your crease with Dhoni at the stumps!
ICC tweets giving valuable life advice to Japanese musician after Dhoni's run-out of Jimmy Neesham, saying why it is unsafe to leave one's crease with MS Dhoni behind the stumps
MS Dhoni is fast and furious behind the stumps is a fact that all cricket lovers know, and MS Dhoni's quick skills were on display in India's win against New Zealand in the 5th ODI, when Dhoni ran Jimmy Neesham out using his lightning reflexes.
The video of the run out has gone viral for obvious reasons, a user tweeted the wicket saying how proud he is of the World Cup winning Indian captain.
Great ðð super ð excellent— Awdhesh Singh Rajput (@Awdhesh36226821) February 4, 2019
MS Dhoniððsuper exclent ððð®ð³ð®ð³ð®ð³ Jai Hind Vande Mataram ðð¹ pic.twitter.com/AfREzlWWwt
The run out even left ICC amazed as ICC used Dhoni's reflexes as an example to help out another user seeking life advice.
When a Japanese musician based in New York, Yoko Ono, tweeted asking her followers to help with 'Some advice that will make our lives heal and shine', ICC's official Twitter handle replied saying, "Never leave your crease with MS Dhoni behind the stumps!"
Never leave your crease with MS Dhoni behind the stumps! https://t.co/RoUp4iMpX6— ICC (@ICC) February 3, 2019
Well, we can't really blame ICC for using Dhoni as a reference point for making our lives heal and shine, after all MS Dhoni's glove work is quite therapeutic.
