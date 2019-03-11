Iconic makeup artist Bobbi Brown heads to India

Updated: Mar 11, 2019, 10:15 IST | Mohar Basu

Beauty icon Bobbi Brown to hold a master class as part of three-day makeup show in Mumbai and Delhi

Iconic makeup artist Bobbi Brown heads to India
Bobbi Brown. Pic/Facebook

As a tribute to the constantly evolving hair, makeup and skin care scene in India, international icon Bobbi Brown is set to conduct a master class for aficionados of the beauty industry.

Brown will be part of the India Makeup Show - curated by Mumbai-based entertainment start-up entrepreneurs Rahul Tuljapurkar and Ninad Shah - and will be joined by makeup artistes Cory Walia, Bianca Louzado, Marianna Mukuchyan, Mehera Kolah, Namrata Soni, Vipul Bhagat and Savio John Pereira, from India.

Brown tells mid-day, "India is rich and beautiful. I have wanted to visit the country for a while. I'm open to experiencing all that India has to offer, including its history, culture, and food. The makeup worn by Indian women [is either] over-the-top, traditional, or modern. I would like to work with Priyanka Chopra [Jonas] when I'm there. She is one of the most beautiful women on the planet."

The show marks a talent hunt for professionals in the hair and makeup industries. A Bollywood celebrity, we hear, is likely to be part of Brown's master class. It is suggested that she will also participate in a panel discussion revolving around the beauty industry.

Also Read: Help your hair, make-up survive the sweaty summer

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

hollywood news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Bollywood stars dazzle at Akash Ambani's wedding

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK