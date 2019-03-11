Iconic makeup artist Bobbi Brown heads to India

hollywood

Beauty icon Bobbi Brown to hold a master class as part of three-day makeup show in Mumbai and Delhi

Bobbi Brown. Pic/Facebook

As a tribute to the constantly evolving hair, makeup and skin care scene in India, international icon Bobbi Brown is set to conduct a master class for aficionados of the beauty industry.

Brown will be part of the India Makeup Show - curated by Mumbai-based entertainment start-up entrepreneurs Rahul Tuljapurkar and Ninad Shah - and will be joined by makeup artistes Cory Walia, Bianca Louzado, Marianna Mukuchyan, Mehera Kolah, Namrata Soni, Vipul Bhagat and Savio John Pereira, from India.

Brown tells mid-day, "India is rich and beautiful. I have wanted to visit the country for a while. I'm open to experiencing all that India has to offer, including its history, culture, and food. The makeup worn by Indian women [is either] over-the-top, traditional, or modern. I would like to work with Priyanka Chopra [Jonas] when I'm there. She is one of the most beautiful women on the planet."

The show marks a talent hunt for professionals in the hair and makeup industries. A Bollywood celebrity, we hear, is likely to be part of Brown's master class. It is suggested that she will also participate in a panel discussion revolving around the beauty industry.

