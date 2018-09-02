Iconic play Mahanirvan to get revived

sunday-mid-day

Satish Alekar's iconic play Mahanirvan, is getting revived after 40 years

Back in 1974 when Satish Alekar wrote the play Mahanirvan, it was considered a milestone in the history of Indian Theatre. Being relevant to its time, over the span of 400 shows, this fine work of art was celebrated by its audiences. After 40 years of performing, the play was called off in 2010, but National School Of Drama requested Alekar to revive his iconic play for the Theatre Olympics 2018, with the Vinod Doshi Festival making the same request. Alekar is also working with a new (younger) generation of actors, thus bringing Pune's well known theatre group, A Natak Company, into the picture.

Mahanirvan is a two-act play in Marathi, set in a chawl in Pune. The story revolves around the incidents that follow the death of a person living there. The script highlights the reactions of the grieving wife and a son who is yet to return to pay his respects around nosy relatives and neighbours who are making a mockery of the event.

Mahanirvan uses canny humour and black comedy to explain the intricacies of human relations and emotions. There are subtle messages on customs, traditions and human behaviour that are dropped through the play. Speaking about the revival of the play, Alekar shares, "Youngsters these days have never seen the chawls of Pune where the play is located, where busy-body neighbours are part of daily life. But even if the actual references and circumstances change, I knew that the suppressed desire of mankind, their basic instincts remain the same."

When: Sunday, September 2, 6 pm

Where: Tata Theatre, Nariman Point, Mumbai

Price: Rs 400 onwards

