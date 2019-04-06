Idris Elba to play new character in 'Suicide Squad 2' as Deadshot is dropped

hollywood

British star Idris Elba will not be playing antihero Deadshot in the sequel to Suicide Squad

British star Idris Elba will not be playing antihero Deadshot in the sequel to "Suicide Squad". It was reported that the 46-year-old actor will be taking over the role which was vacated by original star Will Smith earlier this year.

Smith played the part in David Ayer's 2016 film alongside Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Col. Rick Flag, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang and Cara Delevingne as Enchantress.

According to Variety, the new film, which is touted as a "complete reboot", will feature Elba in a new character. Warner Bros is yet to confirm. The new "Suicide Squad" will be directed by filmmaker James Gunn, who is best known for helming "Guardians of the Galaxy" series. The much-awaited project is set to release on August 6, 2020.

