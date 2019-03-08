Idris Elba to replace Will Smith as Deadshot in Suicide Squad sequel

hollywood

Idris Elba will replace Will Smith, who quit Suicide Squad 2 last week due to scheduling conflicts

Idris Elba

Actor Idris Elba is in talks to replace Will Smith in the Suicide Squad sequel as Deadshot. Sources told variety.com that Elba will replace Smith, who quit the film last week due to scheduling conflicts. The film is being directed by James Gunn.

The sequel, which is being branded as a relaunch, will be directed by James Gunn. The film would mark Gunn's return to the director's chair after Disney sacked him from "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3" last July when his old offensive tweets resurfaced on social media.

The original Suicide Squad starred Will Smith, Jared Leto and Margot Robbie. It became a massive box office sensation when it hit the theatres in 2016, grossing USD 746 million worldwide. Margot Robbie will reportedly return as Harley Quinn in the sequel.

