If IPL 2020 does not happen, MS Dhoni's chances in team are bleak, feels Kris Srikkanth

Former India captain MS Dhoni's presence in the current India squad for the WT20 is the biggest topic of debate at the moment. Many cricketers, current and former have their own views.

Former Indian cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth shared his views on MS Dhoni’s chances of making it to the Indian team for the 2020 ICC T20 World Cup on Star Sports 1 show Cricket Connected and said “I am not going to be diplomatic. I am talking about if I was the chairman of the selection committee, what would I do. If the IPL does not happen then his chances are very, very bleak. Because straightaway, in my opinion, KL Rahul will be the wicketkeeper-batsman. Rishabh Pant, I still think he might be a bit of a doubt, but I believe that Rishabh Pant is highly talented. So, I wouldn’t mind taking him along with the squad, but definitely, if the IPL doesn’t happen, then Dhoni will have a difficult time getting back into the team for the T20 World Cup. Let’s be very honest about it. He is absolutely fit, he is a legend, he is brilliant. I am a great fan of Dhoni myself. But the question is for the World Cup team. So you’ll have to put the Indian team first and then the individuals.

Meanwhile, former opening batsman Gautam Gambhir also expressed his thoughts on Yuvraj Singh’s recent comments pertaining to role models in the current team and said, “I agree with Yuvraj that there is a dearth of role models in the Indian team currently, like in the 2000s, we had Dravid, Kumble, Laxman, Sourav and Sachin to guide the team. It is important to have senior players around you who can help you when you’re going through a rough patch. Right now, I don’t think there are enough seniors in the Indian camp, who will set aside their self-interest to help youngsters.

Another ex-Test opener VVS Laxman also shared his views on Rohit Sharma not featuring in Wisden Cricketers of the Year list said on Star Sports 1 show Cricket Connected, “I think anyone who follows the game of cricket will be surprised and shocked not to see Rohit Sharma’s name in those five players list. Because yes, The Ashes is an important series, the World Cup is bigger than Ashes. And someone who has scored five hundreds; remember the first hundred was on a tough wicket in Southampton against South Africa and none of the other batsmen got runs. And he played another important knock against Pakistan. I am really shocked and surprised, and every cricketer will be shocked and surprised by this announcement from Wisden.”

