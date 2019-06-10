If music can solve the world's problems

things-to-do

Four musicians including an MC from Germany and a Gujarati rapper will take the stage to see how music can improve inter-personal relationships

MC Manmeet Kaur

A collective and record label that experiments and explores the South Asian urban sonic realm, with the sole aim of providing a platform for "outspoken" ideas, will make its Mumbai debut at a gig in Mahalaxmi. Called Orbs Cure Labs, the organisation's latest aim is to bring together underground female music producers and composers. In light of this, they have collaborated with G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture for 2024, an event that will showcase a blend of hip-hop, electronica and spoken word.

This edition will feature rapper MC Manmeet Kaur; Germany, India and UK-based musician and producer EveryNowHere; Dharmesh Parmar aka MC Tod Fod, the Gujarati rapper from the Mumbai-based hip-hop collective Swadesi; and Pune-based music producer Pulpy Shilpy.



Pulpy Shilpy

"This collective is an important symbol of what is needed in the music industry as we share what we consume as well as what people consume. We are representatives of the evolution of industrial consumption through music," MC Kaur tells us about this collaboration.

She grew up listening to a lot of regional music and Indian folk songs, but her favourite part of every track was the rhythm and groove. "So, when I came across hip-hop, the rhythm, the ability to speak so much and display so many dimensions of a particular concept, made me gravitate towards the genre," she tells us. She will be performing tracks from her latest album, Neophilia, which has songs inspired by her time in Mumbai.



EveryNowHere aka TL Mazumdar

"I lived in Mumbai from 2011 to 2014. It taught me a lot and I wanted to give back my observations of the urban society there through my songs," the Goa-based artiste tells us.

Meanwhile, EveryNowHere, a singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer with a background in jazz and electronic music, will tackle the human race's relationship with the time-space paradigm via his songs. "The songs talk about how history tends to repeat itself in cycles.

[The tracks explore] how the human race needs to re-examine its socio-cultural idiosyncrasies with an intensity that has never been this urgent before," he tells us. And though his songs are not explicit expressions of the same, they hint at it through stories of inter-personal relationships and contemplations that reflect the inner dilemmas the human race is collectively going through. "Hurt people hurt people. So if we could take responsibility for our well-being and find ways to stop hurting first, it would be a step towards breaking this vicious cycle," he concludes.

On June 14, 7 pm onwards

At G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture, G-5/A, Laxmi Mills Estate, Shakti Mills Lane, Mahalakshmi West.

Log On to bookmyshow.com

Entry Rs 500

