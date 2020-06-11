Iggy Azalea confirms becoming a mother

Rap star Iggy Azalea has announced that she has become a mother to a baby boy. The rap star took to Instagram Stories, to make the announcement. She wrote: "I have a son I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world."

Azalea said that she wants to keep her son's life private. "I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret and I love him beyond words," she added. The singer did not share other details about her son, including his name or who the father is. However, she has been dating rapper Playboi Carti since late 2018, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The two moved into a new home in Atlanta together in December 2019. It was in December 2019, when rumours of the pregnancy went viral. The pair never confirmed the news.

Azalea kept posting several photographs of herself flaunting her flat stomach. In late April, it was reported that she and her beau welcomed a son.

