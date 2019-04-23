IPL 2019: Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Harsha Bhogle react to Rishabh Pant's innings

Published: Apr 23, 2019, 12:50 IST | mid-day online desk

While striking six fours and four sixes during his 36-ball furious gallop, Rishabh Pant showed why his World Cup exclusion became a subject of intense debate.

DC teammates celebrate with Rishabh Pant after win

Delhi Capitals registered a commanding win over Rajasthan Royals and went top of the IPL 2019 table, with only a few games left to play in the league.

Rishabh Pant played the most influential role in DC's win, finishing it off with a six.

Ignored for the World Cup, Rishabh Pant said after the match that the "selection thought was running" in his mind. Pant made a statement with a blistering 78 off 36 balls and powered Delhi Capitals to a six-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League here. "I am feeling lovely.

To make your team win in an important match is a good feeling. I won't lie, the selection thought was running in my mind," Pant said at the post-match press conference. The young keeper-batsman added, "I focussed on my process and it worked for me. The wicket was playing good, and I just took advantage of that, I guess.

Most important thing for our team is that everyone knows our role, and the support staff tells us, 'this is your role, and this is what is going to happen to you'." Pant, who was left out of India's squad at the expense of Dinesh Karthik, smashed six fours and four sixes during his stay in the middle.

