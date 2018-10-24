I'm always smiling, I'm happy: Ronaldo in first presser since rape accusation

football

A smiling Cristiano Ronaldo insisted on Monday that he is an "example" in his behaviour on and off the field amid allegations of rape made against the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in the United States.

"I know I am an example, 100 percent, on the pitch and outside the pitch," Ronaldo told a press conference ahead of his return to Manchester United, where he spent six years as a player, with Juventus in the Champions League.

A former American model Kathryn Mayorga, 34, has accused Ronaldo of raping her on June 13, 2009 just before he joined Real Madrid from United. Ronaldo strenuously denied the allegations in a statement just over two weeks ago and has been backed by his new club.

"I am always smiling, I am happy man. I'm blessed that I play in a fantastic club. I have a fantastic family. I have four kids. I am healthy. I have everything. So the rest, it doesn't interfere on me. I'm very, very well," added Ronaldo in his first press conference since the allegations arose. The allegations saw Juventus' share price fall sharply and Ronaldo's personal sponsors Nike and EA Sports expressed concern.

