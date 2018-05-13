In battle of Delhi boys, Virat Kohli upstages Rishabh Pant as Bangalore stay alive in T20 2018

One, already an established star and the other, on the way to becoming one



Banglore's Virat Kohli en route his 70 against DD on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Saturday night's match between Delhi and Bangalore turned into a battle between two Delhi boys. One, already an established star and the other, on the way to becoming one. In the end it was the seasoned campaigner Virat Kohli (70) who stole Rishabh Pant's limelight at the Kotla.

Thanks to another fine innings on 61 from Pant, following his brilliant unbeaten 128 against Hyderabad on Thursday, the home team were able to recover from early setbacks to post a challenging total of 181 for four. It was six runs less than the score which they had to failed defend against Hyderabad. And for the second successive game the Delhi bowlers failed to defend a good total. If it were Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson, who overwhelmed the home bowling in the previous game, it was Kohli and AB de Villiers' (72*) turn to repeat the act to pave the way for a five-wicket win.

The much-required win has kept Bangalore in the contention while the defeat has ended even the mathematical chance that Delhi had of making it to the playoffs.

Getting his vaunted form back, Kohli played some delectable strokes which are his hallmark, be it off debutants Junior Dala or leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane or the experienced Trent Boult.

