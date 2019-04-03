In Delhi, four nabbed in 14 cases of robbery and snatching

crime

The four were nabbed on different dates between March 27 and 31 from their hideouts in Delhi and Haryana

New Delhi: Four persons, including two juveniles, were nabbed in connection with robbery and snatching cases in Samaypur Badli area of Delhi, police said on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Sonu (18) and Monu (34), they said. With the their arrest, 14 cases of robbery, snatching and motor vehicle thefts have been solved, police said.

Investigations revealed that they used knives to threaten victims and stabbed them them when they refused to give them money, Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) said.

The four were nabbed on different dates between March 27 and 31 from their hideouts in Delhi and Haryana, police said.

