In graphic detail

The clutter that most bibliophiles are probably faced with under self-isolation, thanks to the overdose of book suggestions and web alerts mustn't be easy, as we realised first hand. And if you're a graphic novel and comic book nut, it's even tougher to negotiate through the sea of talking panels and animated storyboards. We'd stumbled upon NYC-based Book Riot Comics sometime back, and have been hooked since then.

Their newsletter, which we must confess, we've become a fan of, is the icing on the cake. As you browse through their clean, navigation-friendly pages, you'll spot a range of options to pore over, from their latest blockbuster releases, to gender and socially-sensitive titles from different parts of the globe, and tongue-in-cheek pieces on the other side to superheroes, as well as crisp newsbytes about popular writers and illustrators. It's easy to find your cool corner to chill at. What grabbed our attention in particular was the website's focus on indie, lesser-known heroes and real-life stories, giving it a sense of relatability, such that even a locked-down journalist sitting in faraway Mumbai could be stirred or intrigued each time they blitzed their way through this parallel universe.

Log on to www.bookriot.com

