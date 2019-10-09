In sound health

Attend

While the newly reopened antiSOCIAL already seems to have its calendar full, an event tonight promises to reveal to its listeners a side of music that they may not get to hear about in regular gigs. Musicians for Mental Health is an initiative by Kanchan Daniel, which features a panel discussion on the Threat to the Mental Health of Musicians, followed by a live performance.

"While we hear of suicides, depression, performance anxiety or substance abuse among musicians, we aren’t really talking about it enough. We are so caught up looking at the art that we forget the person behind it. Musicians give a huge part of themselves to us. We need to be aware of what they go through as well," says Daniel, a musician herself who has a master’s degree in clinical psychology. The panelists include vocalist Siddharth Basrur, clinical and forensic psychologist Havovi Hyderbadwala and Daniel. The line-up for the evening features Kamakshi Khanna, Adil Kurwa, Karun Kannampilly, Apurv Isaac, Tejas Menon (in pic) and Azamaan Hoyvoy.



Kanchan Daniel

On October 9, 8 pm (panel discussion); 9.30 pm (performance)

At antiSOCIAL, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel.

Call 7506394240

Entry Rs 300

