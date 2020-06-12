In your defense

Search

Updated: Jun 12, 2020, 09:52 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Self-defense is always a useful skill to have, and krav maga is considered one of the most practical systems to battle violence.

Self-defense is always a useful skill to have, and krav maga is considered one of the most practical systems to battle violence. Learn the art form over a Zoom call from experts of Krav Maga Global, who will teach you the techniques of attacks, counter-attacks, and how to release yourself from dangerous grabs.

On June 13
Cost Rs 499

