IND vs AUS 1st Test: Mumbai boy Prithvi Shaw will be tip of batting spear

India announced its playing XI on the eve of the first day-night Test starting today at Adelaide. Prithvi Shaw will open the batting, and Wriddhiman Saha will keep wickets, as Shubman Gill and Rishab Pant miss out. Australia also has top-order concerns going into the marquee series, with David Warner out injured. The hosts will choose their XI before start of play.

Poor form

Shaw has been in poor form and his technique has also been questioned but skipper Virat Kohli made it clear that both Shubman Gill and KL Rahul are not in his scheme of things as of now.

Smith fit to play

Meanwhile, Australia's Steve Smith, whose fitness became a concern after he missed training, was merely down with a stiff back and will play in the opening Test, skipper Tim Paine said.

India's playing XI: Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Shami and R Ashwin

