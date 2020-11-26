IND vs AUS: Aussies, beware of these fab five Men in Blue!
Ahead of the India vs Australia One Day series, we take a look at 5 Indian players to keep an eye out for
The IPL 2020 season has concluded and all eyes are on India's tour of Australia which begins on November 27 with a three-match ODI series. In what can be called one of the toughest challenges for Virat Kohli and Co, hosts Australia will stop at nothing less than a series win to avenge their loss at the hands of India earlier this year.
Team India and Team Australia have power-packed squads and both teams will be looking to come up trumps when they square off. Here's a look at five players from the Indian squad we feel will make an impact in the upcoming ODI series.
Virat Kohli
Team India's skipper will look to brush off yet another unsuccessful IPL season as Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper and look to make a mark here not only as a batsman but also as a captain. Kohli's record against Australia has been spectacular over the years with 1,910 runs scored in 40 matches. Kohli also ranks third as leading run-scorer against Australia after Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma. Virat will be looking to extend his 50-over-format form in this series.
KL Rahul
The Kings XI Punjab captain will surely be one of the top batsmen to watch out for as he is in red-hot form following a stunning IPL 2020 season emerging as the leading run-scorer with 670 runs. Rahul's position in the team will be an interesting one as we will have to wait and watch as to how he is utilised as per his strengths. Besides the bat, Rahul can also perform with the gloves which give him the edge over other players.
Jasprit Bumrah
Boom Boom Bumrah! This Mumbai pacer is also in top form as he had a fabulous season at the concluded IPL 2020 emerging as the second leading wicket-taker with 27 scalps. A total asset in the bowling squad, Bumrah will aim to slip in those devastating yorkers and will be a go-to bowler for captain Kohli.
Yuzvendra Chahal
The man with a smile on his face and a lethal weapon in hand in the form of a ball - Chahal's deceptive deliveries will surely act as a force to reckon with for the Aussies. Chahal too had a wonderful IPL 2020 season as he bagged 21 wickets in 15 matches for Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore. His career-best (as well as joint best for an Indian bowler) of 6/42 is also against the Australians!
Mohammad Shami
The smart pacer has had a dream run in recent years and will be looking to use his calm nature to deliver under pressure situations. He will also rely on the bouncy tracks of Australia to aid in his objective. Like Chahal, Shami's career-best of 4/63 has also come against the Aussies!
India will face hosts Australia in a huge series which will last for two months featuring three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests.
Australia has the edge over India in Head-to-Head in One-Day Internationals. India and Australia have played 145 ODI matches together with the Aussies winning 78 while India winning 52. 15 matches ended up in no-results.
The last time the two teams met in an ODI was in January 2020 when India won by 7 wickets. Mohammed Shami's amazing 4-wicket haul proved vital to curtail the Aussies before Kohli-Rohit's partnership helped India seal the win.
Sachin Tendulkar is the highest run getter in ODIs between the two teams with 3077 runs in 71 matches.
Brett Lee holds the record for the most wickets between India and Australia in ODIs with 55 in 32 matches. Brett Lee's best bowling was 5/27.
Rohit Sharma holds the record for the highest individual score in an India vs Australia match in ODIs. Rohit slammed 209 runs in 158 balls with 16 sixes and 12 fours in November 2013.
Murali Karthik's 6/27 in 2007 at Mumbai is the best-ever bowling figure by a bowler in India vs Australia one day international cricket matches.
The last time the two teams played an ODI series was in India where the hosts won the 3-match series 2-1.
The highest partnership between the two teams was set during the ODI series in 2020. David Warner and Aaron Finch put on a stellar show together and posted an unbeaten 258 runs on board on January 14, 2020, against India. Both scored tons and won the match in style for the Aussies by 10 wickets.
In the second final of the VB series at Sydney Cricket Ground in February 2004, Australia beat India by 208 runs to register their biggest ODI winning margin against India
India's biggest ODI winning margin against Australia came way back in the 1983 Cricket World Cup when Kapil Dev's team crushed the Aussies by 118 runs at Chelmsford in the UK.
In the Benson & Hedges Cup World Series match against Australia, the Indian team was bowled out for 63 which is still the lowest team total in India vs Australia one day internationals.
The first ODI between Australia and India was played at Melbourne on December 6, 1980. India won by 66 runs with Sandeep Patil being adjudged Man of the Match.
As the India vs Australia ODI series consisting of three matches begins with the 1st ODI on November 27, 2020, here's a look at statistics, facts and records between the two sides in ODIs in the past. Pics/AFP.
