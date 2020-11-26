IND vs AUS: Aussies, beware of these fab five Men in Blue!

The IPL 2020 season has concluded and all eyes are on India's tour of Australia which begins on November 27 with a three-match ODI series. In what can be called one of the toughest challenges for Virat Kohli and Co, hosts Australia will stop at nothing less than a series win to avenge their loss at the hands of India earlier this year.

Team India and Team Australia have power-packed squads and both teams will be looking to come up trumps when they square off. Here's a look at five players from the Indian squad we feel will make an impact in the upcoming ODI series.

Virat Kohli

Team India's skipper will look to brush off yet another unsuccessful IPL season as Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper and look to make a mark here not only as a batsman but also as a captain. Kohli's record against Australia has been spectacular over the years with 1,910 runs scored in 40 matches. Kohli also ranks third as leading run-scorer against Australia after Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma. Virat will be looking to extend his 50-over-format form in this series.

KL Rahul

The Kings XI Punjab captain will surely be one of the top batsmen to watch out for as he is in red-hot form following a stunning IPL 2020 season emerging as the leading run-scorer with 670 runs. Rahul's position in the team will be an interesting one as we will have to wait and watch as to how he is utilised as per his strengths. Besides the bat, Rahul can also perform with the gloves which give him the edge over other players.

Jasprit Bumrah

Boom Boom Bumrah! This Mumbai pacer is also in top form as he had a fabulous season at the concluded IPL 2020 emerging as the second leading wicket-taker with 27 scalps. A total asset in the bowling squad, Bumrah will aim to slip in those devastating yorkers and will be a go-to bowler for captain Kohli.

Yuzvendra Chahal

The man with a smile on his face and a lethal weapon in hand in the form of a ball - Chahal's deceptive deliveries will surely act as a force to reckon with for the Aussies. Chahal too had a wonderful IPL 2020 season as he bagged 21 wickets in 15 matches for Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore. His career-best (as well as joint best for an Indian bowler) of 6/42 is also against the Australians!

Mohammad Shami

The smart pacer has had a dream run in recent years and will be looking to use his calm nature to deliver under pressure situations. He will also rely on the bouncy tracks of Australia to aid in his objective. Like Chahal, Shami's career-best of 4/63 has also come against the Aussies!

India will face hosts Australia in a huge series which will last for two months featuring three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests.

