IND vs AUS: Who spoilt Virat Kohli and Anushka's New Year's Eve party?

How did King Googlyan get the better of the Indian cricket team at Shikhar Dhawan's New Year's party? The lemur king returns in the new year with fresh predictions

Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma (Virat Kohli Instagram)

The Indian cricketers accompanied by their wives and girlfriends decided to spend the New Year's Eve at Shikhar Dhawan's new farmhouse Down Under. An elated Shikhar Dhawan and wife Aesha Dhawan played hosts to the invitees which included Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and other team members.

The night was going well, with Hardik Pandya doing his usual thing, standing on top of a table and dancing the 'Chogada' moves on famous songs.

Suddenly all the lights in the house started flickering, until it all went completely dark. The mood in the house turned serious and captain Virat Kohli decided to step up. He went to the basement to check the wires and found that all the electrical chords were cut, Kohli then climbed back up and decided to go out and check the house but found that the doors were locked from the outside. That is when the group realised that there is someone else, who is trying to terrorise them. Shikhar Dhawan tried to open the closed windows and found that they too were jammed.

The group really started to panic, when they heard a sound in the kitchen. Virat Kohli told Hardik Pandya to go into the kitchen and see what was the noise, but Hardik Pandya whose knees were shivering with fear by this point, backed out and jumped behind the sofa to hide.

A fed up Virat Kohli decided to go himself, he and Anushka slowly and stealthily tip-toed to the kitchen, to find the kitchen window open, when they looked around, they found all the remaining alcohol at the party, Gone! Virat Kohli started to look around to see what else had disappeared, when they found a small note under the fridge.

The note read, "From one king to the other, hello Virat Kohli I am a big fan of yours, but I had to take all the alcohol with me, as it is New Year's night and i don't have enough money to buy the kind of booze you lemurs are having. Hope you don't mind. All hail King Googlyan and King Kohli"

Back at King Googlyan's hut: The royal lemur was enjoying the expensive alcohol that he robbed from Shikhar Dhawan's farmhouse. The rest of the night was a blur for King Googlyan as the alcohol was too strong and he passed out after only one drink.

King Googlyan got up on January 1st, to a bad hangover. He decided to get rid of the hangover, by putting his brain to work and sent the mid-day online team, the prediction for the final Test.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

King Googlyan IND vs AUS, 4th Test Prediction: King Googlyan

King Googlyan’s pre-game mood: Still feeling hungover after drinking the best alcohol he has had in his life.

Toss Prediction: Australia to win the toss and elect to bat first.

Match Stars: Rishabh Pant scoring a fighting fifty to help India reach a respectable total in their first innings.

Highlight Moment: Virat Kohli feeling grumpy and showing extra aggression after someone stole his alcohol on 31st night.

Match Winner: Australia to win the match and draw the series.

In case you didn't know: India’s tour of Australia features three T20Is, four Tests and three ODIs. The series will be played from November 21, 2018, to January 18, 2019, across various cities in Australia.

All Hail King Googlyan!

Disclaimer: All the content in the article is fictional and a figment of the author's imagination and bears no relation with actual events or people.

