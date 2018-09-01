Ind vs Eng: Cheteshwar Pujara's masterful hundred helps India get 27 runs lead

cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara's unbeaten ton helps India take slender 27-run lead despite Ali's 5-63

Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates his century against England on Day Two of the fourth Test. Pic/AFP

Cheteshwar Pujara turned India's fortunes around by scoring a masterful unbeaten century (132) to put the visitors ahead in an absorbing second day of the fourth Test against England at Southampton. Pujara's 15th Test ton ensured India avoided a significant first innings deficit after Moeen Ali had sliced through the middle order finishing with figures of 5-63. At stumps, England were 6-0, trailing India by 21 runs.

Beginning the day on 19 for no loss, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan looked untroubled for the first 25 minutes. Stuart Broad, however, had the last laugh when he trapped Rahul with a ball that came in with the angle. It was the fourth time in seven innings in this series that Rahul had been dislodged through the incoming delivery.

The arrival of Virat Kohli seemed to push Pujara out of first gear. Suddenly, there was the square cut, the cover drive and a series of back foot punches. This was to be Pujara's day. He played the ball late, ran singles by playing with soft hands and importantly, found different gears in his batting. The pair added 92 in 140 balls before Kohli was caught at first slip after attempting a drive off left-arm pacer Sam Curran.

Kohli's wicket rejuvenated the Englishmen. Ben Stokes brushed aside his knee complaint to produce a fine inswinger that trapped Ajinkya Rahane in front as India slumped to 161-4. This was followed by another collapse triggered by Moeen Ali.

At 195-8 and with Pujara unbeaten on 88, India desperately needed their tail to wag. Pujara found the perfect partner in Ishant Sharma. The pair added 32. The wicket was Moeen's fifth. Pujara then guarded Jasprit Bumrah well and played some glorious shots as they added 46 for the last wicket.

