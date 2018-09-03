Ind vs Eng: Will come out with the same intensity in final Test, says Virat Kohli

cricket

The Indian skipper Virat Kohli, denied that he and Ajinkya Rahane felt the pressure during their century partnership, that one wicket might lead to collapse

India captain Virat Kohli. Pic/Bipin Patel

Virat Kohli felt that England were "braver in tough situations" compared to India which was the difference between the two sides in the fourth Test that the home team won by 60 runs to clinch the five-Test series 3-1 yesterday.

All credit to England

"They were braver in tough situations than us. Those contributions from lower-order have been significant," Kohli said at the post-match presentation, referring to contributions from the likes of Sam Curran. He termed Curran as a find for England in the ongoing series while maintaining that the series has been more closely fought than the scoreline would suggest. "Joe (Root) was saying, it might not look like it but it has been a competitive series. We will not throw in the towel, we will come out with same intensity at The Oval," the Indian captain said.

Kohli gave the home team credit for setting up a tough target of 245 on a pitch where scoring runs wasn't really easy. "I thought England did well to give us that target. They batted well in third innings. Seeing how the pitch was, how the ball was turning, they applied themselves. Don't think we made too many mistakes today but credit to them." The Indian skipper denied that he and Ajinkya Rahane felt the pressure during their century partnership that one wicket might lead to collapse.

Non-stop pressure

"We never thought like that (of an impending collapse). Usually with a big partnership you're always in the chase. But we were always under the pump. The pressure was non-stop," Kohli said. But he did admit that his dismissal in both the innings was a factor in India's fortunes.

Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the series with 544 runs in four matches. He has also scored two centuries and three fifties, including a match-winning knock of 103 runs, which he scored in the third Test at Nottingham.

