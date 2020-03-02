IND vs NZ: Bowlers have a blast, but batsmen flop again

Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult found it difficult to explain the action-packed day on which 16 wickets fell on Day Two of the second India v New Zealand Test at the Hagley Oval here in Christchurch on Sunday.

Despite losing 10 wickets in two sessions, New Zealand hold the upper hand as the Indian batting fell apart for the fourth consecutive innings. India finished the day with a lead by 97 with four wickets in hand. The visitors will be hoping their lower-order can contribute significantly if they are to pull off a remarkable victory.

Amidst a disappointing tour, Japrit Bumrah found his groove and Mohammad Shami bowled an inspirational 12-over spell either side of lunch to skittle out New Zealand for 235. The Indian pacers finally got their lengths spot on. Assisted by the pitch that had quickened up on Day Two, Umesh Yadav and Bumrah struck twice in the first 30 minutes.

But it wasn't just the pacers that proved effective for India. Ravindra Jadeja was instrumental both with the ball and in the field as India pulled ahead in the match. Jadeja snared Ross Taylor by forcing the Kiwi No.4 to advance and swipe one across the line. Later, he dismissed the dangerous Colin de Grandhomme with a ball that pitched on middle and hit off-stump. But Jadeja's most incredible moment came when he leapt with one hand and took a stunning catch to dismiss Neil Wagner (21).

It was a collective effort by the Indian bowling unit to knock over the Kiwis for 235 with Shami finishing with figures of 23.1-3-81-4 while Burmah claimed 3-62. The bowlers had done the job and the onus was back on the batsmen to set up the match. Unfortunately, for the second time in the Test match, the batsmen failed to live up to lofty expectations.

Mayank Agarwal looked to play every ball off the back foot and was trapped plumb in front by Trent Boult. Prithvi Shaw was bounced out for 14 and Virat Kohli's abysmal

tour continued as he played one across the line from De Grandomme on 14.

Then came the bouncer barrage. Ajinkya Rahane was hit on the head twice before dragging one on to the stumps attempting a hook. As stumps approached, Boult changed his line to around the wicket and bowled two absolute jaffas to knock over a well-set Cheteshwar Pujara (24) and nightwatchmen Umesh

Yadav for 1.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates