IND vs WI: Dinesh Karthik may not tour; Shreyas Iyer set to be picked

cricket

It is learnt that the side will not include Dinesh Karthik, who was part of the playing XI in the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand last week

Shreyas Iyer

Mumbai batsman Shreyas Iyer is set to be picked in India's ODI squad which will do battle against West Indies next month. The selectors, who will meet in Mumbai tomorrow, are expected to draw up a team which could also include Krunal Pandya, Khaleel Ahmed and Navdeep Saini.

It is learnt that the side will not include Dinesh Karthik, who was part of the playing XI in the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand last week. The wicketkeeper-batsman made two trips to the crease during the World Cup and was dismissed in single digits against Bangladesh and New Zealand. He did not bat against Sri Lanka.

The Tamil Nadu player was the team's original deputy to Mahendra Singh Dhoni before Rishabh Pant arrived when opener Shikhar Dhawan got injured.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates