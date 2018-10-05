IND vs WI: I wanted to dominate as much as possible, says Prithvi Shaw

cricket

India's teenage batting sensation Prithvi Shaw reveals an aggressive mindset behind his maiden Test century

Prithvi Shaw celebrates his century yesterday

Century on Ranji Trophy debut. Checked. Century on Duleep Trophy debut. Checked. Century on Test debut. Checked. Prithvi Shaw, 18, became the first India batsman to achieve this feat as the Mumbai teenager announced his arrival on the world stage yesterday after being spoken of so highly all these years.

Flamboyance and flair

Shaw's flamboyance, flair and aggression was on full display at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium here yesterday during his 154-ball 134, laced with 19 boundaries.

Shaw and Cheteshwar Pujara's (86) 206-run second-wicket stand laid the foundation for skipper Virat Kohli (batting on 72) and Ajinkya Rahane (41) to capitalise on. And, their 105-run partnership for the fourth wicket saw India end Day One of the first Test against the West Indies at 364-4 here.

Mumbai's teen batting sensation spoke of his approach to his debut Test innings. "Just because it was my first Test, I did not want to do anything different. I wanted to bat like the way I've been batting in domestic competitions and on India 'A' tours. I remembered all those innings," said Shaw. The only blip in India's dominating batting show was opener KL Rahul's four-ball duck in the very first over of the day. Shannon Gabriel exploited the Indian opener's weakness towards in-swing bowling and trapped him leg before.

The early blow though had no effect on Shaw, who played a beautiful punch shot past point for a boundary to score his first runs in Test cricket. Pacer Keemo Paul received some harsh treatment from the debutant as he hit three boundaries off his over.

Shaw and local hero Pujara toyed with the inexperience Windies bowling which was further rendered toothless given the unavailability of injured skipper Jason Holder.

"I wanted to dominate them [WI bowlers] as much as I could. I was waiting for the loose balls and they bowled many boundary balls. So, I was trying to balance playing the ball on merit and attacking the loose balls," said Shaw.

Stand-in skipper Kraigg Brathwaite's defensive field placements did not help the visitors' cause either as Shaw unleashed some power-packed punches, pleasing drives and crafty flicks while racing away to a half century in just 56 balls. He then raced into his nineties after lunch. The big moment finally arrived when Prithvi played through the covers for a couple to become India's second youngest batsman to score a Test century.

'Thank you, dad'

Prithvi dedicated his ton to his father, Pankaj and said: "He has made a lot of sacrifices for me. He's still doing it. He's been very helpful throughout my journey. Whenever I have been nervous or been dismissed early, he has encouraged me a lot." Prithvi perished offering a simple return catch to spinner Devendra Bishoo. He was gutted but his effort earned him a standing ovation.

