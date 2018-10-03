IND vs WI: It's all eyes on Mumbai's Prithvi Shaw for first Test

cricket

India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane hails young Prithvi, who looks set to open the innings with KL Rahul against Windies in the first Test at Rajkot tomorrow

Prithvi Shaw

In a team where there is fierce competition for places, the two Tests against the West Indies have provided a rare opportunity for India's reserve batsmen to stamp their authority, considering obviously that there is no repeat of the selection fiasco like the one involving triple centurion Karun Nair.

With both openers Murali Vijay [excluded after the second Test in England] and Shikhar Dhawan [dropped after the England tour] out, Team India are all set to unleash a new opening combination for the first Test against the West Indies beginning here tomorrow. The failures of the openers have hurt Virat Kohli's team the most on the tours to South Africa and England, where the Indians lost 1-2 and 1-4 respectively. Out of the eight Tests that India played in SA and England, only thrice have the Indian openers managed to put on a 50-plus stand. And before the all-important tour to Australia later this year, the Indian team management will be keen to put in place their new opening combo.



Ajinkya Rahane

mid-day has learnt that Mumbai's young batting sensation Prithvi Shaw will make his Test debut tomorrow ahead of domestic run-machine Mayank Agarwal. Interestingly, this is the same venue where Shaw made his first-class debut, smashing 120 in the second innings to help Mumbai beat Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy semi-final.

With KL Rahul managing to hold on to his place after his classy 149 in the fifth and final Test against England at the Oval, the onus is now on Prithvi, and Agarwal (if given a chance in the second Test) to replicate their tremendous domestic run-scoring prowess on the Test arena.

India's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, praised Prithvi, who received his maiden India call-up for the fourth and fifth Tests in England. "I am happy for Shaw. I have seen him since his younger days. We used to practice together. He is an attacking opener. He has done well for India 'A' and has got his reward," Rahane said. "I wish him good luck and I am sure he will do well. I just want him to play the way he does for Mumbai and India 'A', and I think he will be fine," he added.

Rahane, however, advised youngsters like Prithvi, Agarwal and pacer Mohammad Siraj not to take any pressure regarding their future in the team. "This is an opportunity, as individuals, to express ourselves, especially the guys who are coming in. They know their growth in this team and the management is backing every individual. It is all about going out there and expressing yourself rather than thinking about the future or what is going to happen," said Rahane.

