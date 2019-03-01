India vs Australia: BCCI set to shift 4th ODI out of Mohali

cricket

Sources in the BCCI indicated to mid-day today that the fourth ODI has to be shifted for security concerns.

With tension simmering in the border area between India and Pakistan, the BCCI has decided shift the March 10 fourth ODI v Australia at Mohali.

It is learnt that the BCCI will look to conduct the match at Lucknow or Rajkot.

While reports said that nine civilian airports in the North have been shut down for security reasons, Chandigarh airport has been put on high alert.

A Saurashtra Cricket Association official told mid-day that they have been alerted by the BCCI to be ready as a backup venue. "We have applied to conduct the match and we are ready to host the match. However, we have not been told anything so far whether we are hosting the game," said an official.

Lucknow, however, may be feasible travel-wise as India play the third ODI at Ranchi and the fifth ODI at New Delhi.

