India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: India require 220 for victory

Tim Seifert (84 runs from 43 balls) and Kane Williamson (34 runs from 22 balls) power New Zealand to 219 runs from 20 overs in the first T20I between India and New Zealand in Wellington.

Earlier, Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl in the first T20 International against New Zealand here Wednesday.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Colin Munro, Tim Seifert (wk), Ross Taylor, Daryl Mitchell, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie