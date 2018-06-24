Search

Indian captain Virat Kohli clicks picture with a young fan

Jun 24, 2018, 11:05 IST | A Correspondent

BCCI's Twitter handle had this picture on Saturday of Virat Kohli with a young fan Radha before he left for the England series from New Delhi and captioned it

BCCI's Twitter handle had this picture on Saturday of Virat Kohli with a young fan Radha before he left for the England series from New Delhi and captioned it, "Little Radha wanted a picture with #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli and the smile on her face tells the story." Cute, na?

Tags

virat kohlicricket newssports news