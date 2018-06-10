Indian cricket team checks in for Afghan Test nets

It is learnt that the first two days have been kept aside for physical tests with net sessions scheduled to kick off on Monday

The Indian cricket team began preparations for the one off Test against Afghanistan as they gathered at the National Cricket Academy here on Saturday morning. It is learnt that the first two days have been kept aside for physical tests with net sessions scheduled to kick off on Monday.

Most would have been pleasantly surprised with the cool weather, but not so the local groundsmen, who are struggling to provide good pitches for the nets also the Test itself. It's been raining almost every day in this city, thus affecting pitch preparations.

