Indian disability cricket team rewarded Rs 65 lakh by BCCI

The BCCI on Wednesday awarded a cash prize of Rs 65 lakh to the Indian disability cricket team that won the World Series last year. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah presented a cheque of Rs 65 lakh to skipper Vikrant Keni, an official said. The amount was approved by the Committee of Administrators.

Senior officials of the All India Cricket Association for Physically Challenged and team member Gurudas Raut were also present.

The Indian team had defeated hosts England by 36 runs to lift the T20 Physical Disability World Cricket Series in August last year.

