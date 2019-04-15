Infant kidnapped from Mumbai's CSMT found in Nashik

crime

An infant who was kidnapped from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai on March 29 has been rescued from Nashik, a senior police official said on Monday.

The child was rescued after Thane police, probing an earlier child kidnapping case in Mumbra township here, got vital leads on the CSMT incident, said Deepak Deoraj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Thane.

A 10-month old toddler Salman was kidnapped on February 3 from Mumbra and several Thane police teams were probing the case and scouring CCTV images from the vicinity, he said.

"We found similarities in the Mumbra and CMST kidnappings and started working on the leads. In the Mumbra case, our main suspect was a burka-clad woman," Deoraj told reporters.

He said a Thane police team reached Panchavati area in Nashik on Sunday and found the infant kidnapped from CSMT with a woman identified as Neelam Sanjay Bora (35). "Bora has been arrested and the child rescued. Efforts are on to trace 10-month-old Salman who was kidnapped in February from Mumbra," he added.

