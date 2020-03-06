Innokrats Launches Dataspot: A New standard of Speed and Storage in Data Transfer Device

A highly coveted network-attached data transfer device, Dataspot offers uninterrupted communication, and wireless storage.

About Innokrats

Innokrats Solution Private Limited is among such companies revolutionizing the tech storage Industry. The company was founded in the year 2018 and is involved in developing innovative Network Attached Storage Devices. With the emergence of globalization, MNCs are allowed to freely operate in the country, making it a fierce battle for local players to fight. As a local hardware manufacturer, Innokrats faced heat both from national and international competitors. Nowadays, keeping intact in the competitive market without a quality product is close to impossible. This fact is the prime reason the company commits to bring out high-quality performance products that are robust, world-class, and sustainable that meet the rising expectations of consumers. And, the vision behind these legendry products is put forward by the Founder Bikram Singh Multani.

Innokrats Solution Private Limited is the brain-child of Bikram Singh Multani. The founder is a technology enthusiast and an avid supporter of technology. He always believes that technology can not only make life more comfortable, convenient, and hassle-free but, technology can also help create more sustainable and environment-friendly economies. Following this ideology, he is contributing by working on developing innovative and awe-inspiring tech products. These products focus on solving everyday problems by cutting down unnecessary cost and saving valuable time.

Another famous person who is leading the company with his clear-cut directions and exquisite philosophy is Co-Founder, Manpreet Singh. The co-founder himself is a technological aficionado. He fuels the company with his important decisions and responsible management as the Business Operation Manager. The company previously manufactured products that were incredible in design and performance. But, co-founder's idea of sustainability added a new touch and dimension in the saga of building the technology of the future.

Upcoming Product Launch:

The company is working on launching its latest product, Dataspot on 10th March 2020. The much-awaited gadget has already in buzz among tech lovers and tech-first consumers. The new device, namely 'Dataspot', is a highly coveted network-attached data transfer device. Here are some astonishing facts about the product:

- The device can transfer files wirelessly from, to, and among all kinds of storage drives. Thus, transforming normal storage drives i.e. external hard disk drive, pen drive, SD cards into wireless drives thus they can be connected to any mobile device with any hustle of wires and physical connectivity with mobile devices.

- On the forefront of compatibility, the device is truly social with universal support for all kind of mobiles, laptops and other smart devices.

- It has a secondary function of converting wired home/office network into a wireless network.

- This device has a built-in battery of 8000mah and has a standby time of 16 hours.

- The device also has a high-speed charging port to charge your devices on the go.

Dataspot is a perfect travel partner and day-to-day companion for entertainment lovers. Most of the products in development are focused on techies, travellers, and corporate employees. And, the aim of the entire product range will be to offer uninterrupted communication, and unlimited storage

Future Plans

Various projects of this company are still in research and development. Despite being a startup their hunger for innovation and their values are helping them move forward and create products and services that would be beneficial for both consumers and environment. Keeping this philosophy in mind, the company is working on development of sustainable business cards. And, the team is highly motivated and confident about its success among end-users.

